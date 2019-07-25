Vodafone Rs 1,699 Prepaid Recharge Plan for 365 Days Increases Daily Data to 1.5GB
The Rs 1,699 plan by Vodafone used to previously provide 1GB data per day, but included perks such as unlimited calling and access to Vodafone Play.
The Rs 1,699 plan by Vodafone used to previously provide 1GB data per day, but included perks such as unlimited calling and access to Vodafone Play.
Vodafone has updated its Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan to now offer more data everyday to its users. The prepaid plan, which offers a duration of 365 days in terms of validity, now offers 1.5GB data per day, along with unlimited calls on local, STD and national roaming networks, 100 SMS messages per day and access to Vodafone Play, the operator's content and infotainment service.
This is in contrast to Vodafone's previous offering, which only offered 1GB data each day. Hence, in place of total 365GB of data, Vodafone's updated plan now offers net 547.5GB of 3G or 4G data. Calculated on a monthly average basis, Vodafone's annual plan costs only about Rs 141.5 each month, which is lesser than the monthly prepaid plan of Rs 199, which offers the same data allocation for 28 days. Vodafone will also hope that its updated Vodafone Play service, which now offers live TV and content streaming in partnership with Zee5, will play a role in helping it retain its users within the Vodafone-Idea network.
The plan is now up to speed with the competition in the Indian mobile telecom operator space. Bharti Airtel presently offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day along with other perks as unlimited calling and content partnership with Netflix/Amazon Prime at the same price, while Reliance Jio provides 1.5GB per day along with its custom content offering. It remains to be seen if Vodafone's updated offering has an impact on stalling its decline in market share, in the long run.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amy Jackson is Glowing in Her Pregnancy Photoshoot Like the Glamorous Diva She is
- John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur Get Emotional In Batla House's Melancholic Song 'Humko Rula Diya'
- Scientists Make Mice Hallucinate Without Drugs in Novel Experiment
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Expected to Release in October for $3000 Sporting an LCD Panel
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know