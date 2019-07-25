Vodafone Rs 1,699 Prepaid Recharge Plan for 365 Days Increases Daily Data to 1.5GB

Vodafone has updated its Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan to now offer more data everyday to its users. The prepaid plan, which offers a duration of 365 days in terms of validity, now offers 1.5GB data per day, along with unlimited calls on local, STD and national roaming networks, 100 SMS messages per day and access to Vodafone Play, the operator's content and infotainment service.

This is in contrast to Vodafone's previous offering, which only offered 1GB data each day. Hence, in place of total 365GB of data, Vodafone's updated plan now offers net 547.5GB of 3G or 4G data. Calculated on a monthly average basis, Vodafone's annual plan costs only about Rs 141.5 each month, which is lesser than the monthly prepaid plan of Rs 199, which offers the same data allocation for 28 days. Vodafone will also hope that its updated Vodafone Play service, which now offers live TV and content streaming in partnership with Zee5, will play a role in helping it retain its users within the Vodafone-Idea network.

The plan is now up to speed with the competition in the Indian mobile telecom operator space. Bharti Airtel presently offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day along with other perks as unlimited calling and content partnership with Netflix/Amazon Prime at the same price, while Reliance Jio provides 1.5GB per day along with its custom content offering. It remains to be seen if Vodafone's updated offering has an impact on stalling its decline in market share, in the long run.