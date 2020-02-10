Vodafone Rs 499 Prepaid Plan Will Give You 1.5GB Data Per Day for 70 Days
The plan is placed similarly as the Rs 555 prepaid plan that has the same data allocation, but is valid for 77 days.
The plan is placed similarly as the Rs 555 prepaid plan that has the same data allocation, but is valid for 77 days.
Vodafone India has introduced a new prepaid plan for select circles including Delhi and Mumbai. The new plan is priced at Rs 499, and offers users "truly unlimited" calling (without any fair usage limit or conditional tariff), 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB of 4G data per day, for a period of 70 days. The new plan sits just under the Rs 555 prepaid plan, which presently offers the same benefits for a period of 77 days. Both the plans are presently existent alongside each other, but it is possible that Vodafone is testing the waters to see which of the two has higher demand, before deciding to continue either or both of the plans.
Both the prepaid plans in question offer content perks such as year-long subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Zee5. The new Rs 499 plan accounts for a rough cost of Rs 7.13 per day, which is marginally lesser than the Rs 555 plan, which costs Rs 7.21 per day. As a result, Vodafone is likely attempting to streamline its database of prepaid plans on offer, without reducing prices significantly. Interestingly, instead of releasing the Rs 499 plan in more circles, Vodafone has reduced the validity of the Rs 555 plan from 77 days to 70 days in some circles, such as Haryana.
The company is likely in process of updating its prepaid recharge packs across a wider selection of circles. As a result, more circles may see this semi-long term plan being introduced in one form or another, in the coming days. At the moment, the circles where the Rs 499 plan has been introduced also appear to have the Rs 555 plan available for purchase alongside the less expensive new plan.
