Vodafone Rs 98 Prepaid Recharge Now Offers 12GB 4G Data Instead of 6GB

Vodafone India has revised its prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 98, to now offer twice the amount of data in comparison to what it offered before. While the Rs 98 prepaid recharge previously offered 6GB of 4G data for 28 days, it has now been revised to offer double data, i.e. 12GB, at the same price. The move comes after market rival Bharti Airtel updated their own Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack to offer 12GB data to users for a 28-day period, instead of 6GB.

According to reports, the Rs 98 prepaid plan is presently available only in select circles. However, News18 could confirm that the plan is already available in major metropolitan circles such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, which indicates that the double data benefit with the Rs 98 plan may be rolled out as a cross-country plan, soon. With Vodafone and Idea being partner operators now, the revision has also been reflected on Idea's website, where the Rs 98 prepaid plan is now stated to offer 12GB of data, instead of 6GB.

The Vodafone Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack does not come with any calling minutes or SMS benefits. Hence, it only acts as a data top-up plan that can offer users an additional amount of data on top of a base recharge, which itself may come with integrated data benefits. The Rs 98 pack also does not offer any complementary content benefits such as Zee5 or Vodafone Play, which typically come bundled with many prepaid plans.