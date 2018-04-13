English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vodafone, SAP to Boost Industrial IoT Adoption in India
Vodafone and enterprise solutions provider SAP on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive communications solutions for the enterprises in India.
Vodafone, SAP Join Hands to Boost Industrial IoT Adoption in India (Representative image)
To accelerate the adoption of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) in India, Vodafone and enterprise solutions provider SAP on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive communications solutions for the enterprises in India. The businesses will now leverage both SAP "Leonardo" and Vodafone's "IoT-Managed Connectivity Platform". "The offerings provided by Vodafone Business Services are truly complementary to the SAP Leonardo portfolio - our enterprise-grade offering for digital innovation," Neeraj Athalye, Head-Innovation & Digital Strategy Group, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said in a statement.
Also Read: What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
"SAP Leonardo" is a digital innovation system that brings together machine learning, IoT, Blockchain, analytics and Big Data on the SAP Cloud Platform using design thinking services. "We aim to equip our customers with end-to-end solutions that will shift business value from 'things to outcomes,'" he added. The partnership will help enhance digital adoption by enterprises by providing solutions that leverage the latest in technologies including Cloud, Analytics and IoT.
Also Read: Google Engineer Developing Tool to Spot Fake Video
Vodafone and Germany-headquartered SAP will offer a host of innovative packages comprising connectivity solutions, business application software, end-to-end device management and support services. "Working in collaboration with SAP, we offer an end to end partnership across IOT and analytics which enables meaningful insight and focused outcomes," added Nick Gliddon, Director-Vodafone, Enterprise Business.
Vodafone today has over 66 million IoT connections and has been recognised by Gartner as ‘Leader' in its "Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services" for the fourth consecutive year. SAP applications and services enable more than 378,000 business and public sector customers.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
"SAP Leonardo" is a digital innovation system that brings together machine learning, IoT, Blockchain, analytics and Big Data on the SAP Cloud Platform using design thinking services. "We aim to equip our customers with end-to-end solutions that will shift business value from 'things to outcomes,'" he added. The partnership will help enhance digital adoption by enterprises by providing solutions that leverage the latest in technologies including Cloud, Analytics and IoT.
Also Read: Google Engineer Developing Tool to Spot Fake Video
Vodafone and Germany-headquartered SAP will offer a host of innovative packages comprising connectivity solutions, business application software, end-to-end device management and support services. "Working in collaboration with SAP, we offer an end to end partnership across IOT and analytics which enables meaningful insight and focused outcomes," added Nick Gliddon, Director-Vodafone, Enterprise Business.
Vodafone today has over 66 million IoT connections and has been recognised by Gartner as ‘Leader' in its "Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services" for the fourth consecutive year. SAP applications and services enable more than 378,000 business and public sector customers.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|16
|8
|10
|34
|1
|Australia
|63
|47
|50
|160
|2
|England
|29
|33
|28
|90
|4
|Canada
|13
|29
|19
|61
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|8
|Scotland
|7
|13
|18
|38
|9
|Wales
|7
|9
|11
|27
|10
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|11
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|12
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|3
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|3
|4
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- Truth of Bihar: Manufactured Riots That Fractured a Community
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.8 Crore
- CWG 2018: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Mausam Khatri Enter Finals