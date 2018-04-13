English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vodafone, SAP to Boost Industrial IoT Adoption in India

Vodafone and enterprise solutions provider SAP on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive communications solutions for the enterprises in India.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2018, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vodafone, SAP to Boost Industrial IoT Adoption in India
Vodafone, SAP Join Hands to Boost Industrial IoT Adoption in India (Representative image)
To accelerate the adoption of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) in India, Vodafone and enterprise solutions provider SAP on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive communications solutions for the enterprises in India. The businesses will now leverage both SAP "Leonardo" and Vodafone's "IoT-Managed Connectivity Platform". "The offerings provided by Vodafone Business Services are truly complementary to the SAP Leonardo portfolio - our enterprise-grade offering for digital innovation," Neeraj Athalye, Head-Innovation & Digital Strategy Group, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said in a statement.

Also Read: What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained

"SAP Leonardo" is a digital innovation system that brings together machine learning, IoT, Blockchain, analytics and Big Data on the SAP Cloud Platform using design thinking services. "We aim to equip our customers with end-to-end solutions that will shift business value from 'things to outcomes,'" he added. The partnership will help enhance digital adoption by enterprises by providing solutions that leverage the latest in technologies including Cloud, Analytics and IoT.

Also Read: Google Engineer Developing Tool to Spot Fake Video

Vodafone and Germany-headquartered SAP will offer a host of innovative packages comprising connectivity solutions, business application software, end-to-end device management and support services. "Working in collaboration with SAP, we offer an end to end partnership across IOT and analytics which enables meaningful insight and focused outcomes," added Nick Gliddon, Director-Vodafone, Enterprise Business.

Vodafone today has over 66 million IoT connections and has been recognised by Gartner as ‘Leader' in its "Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services" for the fourth consecutive year. SAP applications and services enable more than 378,000 business and public sector customers.

Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You