1-min read

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499

The catch here is, you need to be between the age of 18-24 years.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499
The catch here is, you need to be between the age of 18-24 years.
Telecom companies are leaving no stone unturned as they attempt to hold on to existing customers and also add new customers. Vodafone is fighting a tough battle with Reliance Jio and Airtel, and that has meant postpaid as well as prepaid mobile customers have seen a range of offers that add value to their mobile subscription plan. And the story continues. If you are between the age of 18-24 years, Vodafone has the Vodafone Youth Offer on Amazon Prime which is bundling the Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 499 per year with a new prepaid connection. This is a straight 50 percent discount from the standard subscription cost that is Rs 999 per year.

The way the Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime offer works is that you need to buy a new Vodafone prepaid mobile connection. At this time, you will have to provide the know your customer (KYC) documents as necessary. Basis these documents, and the age that is reflected, you will become eligible for the Vodafone Youth Offer on Amazon Prime. Once this is done and your new Vodafone prepaid number is activated, you must download the My Vodafone app (free on Android and iOS) and click on the Vodafone Youth Offer on Amazon Prime banner to activate the Amazon Prime subscription at Rs 499 for an year. “You need to activate your membership within 2 days of purchase. If you have not activated your Prime membership within 2 days of purchase, we will initiate a refund of your payment,” says Vodafone.

Once done, Vodafone prepaid users will be able to access all the Amazon Prime benefits, including Prime Video, Prime Music and the faster shipping benefits. Incidentally, Vodafone has been offering free Amazon Prime subscription for postpaid users with the RED postpaid plans, priced above Rs 399 per month. Earlier, Vodafone had also announced a partnership with Citibank, which offered unlimited calling, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for 365 days, if you apply for a Citibank credit card as part of this scheme and spend Rs 4,000 using it within the first 30 days.

