Vodafone's New Rs 225 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 4GB Data for 48 Days

Vodafone has introduced a new plan for its pre-paid customers. As per the new plan, prepaid users of Vodafone can now get 4GB data, unlimited local, national, as well as roaming voice calls within India along with 600 SMSes for 48 days at Rs 225. According to a report, Vodafone's new plan is likely to be an addition to its earlier plans which were priced at Rs 205 and Rs 225. The latest plan of Rs 225 for 48 days is expected to be introduced to target customers who do not use their number for data or internet and want to continue with their numbers, keeping it active for a longer period of time.

Vodafone Rs 225 Plan Details:

Unlike unlimited or adequate data benefits provided by telecom operators in today's time, the latest Rs 225 plan by Vodafone offers 4GB of data that can be used in 48 days of the validity of the recharge. The data usage is comparatively lesser in today's time but the plan is not a bad deal for users who do not use their Vodafone SIM for browsing the internet. As for calls, the new plan provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls within India with a recharge of Rs 225 that will last for 48 days. For people who use SMS, this plan offers 600 messages.

Vodafone Rs 225 Plan Validity

The recharge of Rs 225 will be valid for 48 days. Rs 205 plan of Vodafone offers the same benefits but for a shorter time period of 35 days. The data provided in the Rs 205 plan is also less; 2GB.

Vodafone Rs 225 Plan vs Vodafone Rs 245 Plan

Priced a little higher than the new Rs 225 plan, Vodafone's all-rounder plan of Rs 245, offers full talk time that can be used for the period of 84 days. For voice calls, Vodafone will charge its customers 30 paise per minute after the talk-time of Rs. 245 exhausts. If a customer of all-rounder plan wishes to use data, then he/she will just get to use 2GB data for 84 days, the report said.

