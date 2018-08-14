Vogo Scooter Sharing Platform Bags Series A Funding From Ola, Others

Vogo, a platform for automated scooter sharing for short haul commute, announced that it has raised Series A round of funding led by ANI Technologies (Ola), and Hero MotoCorp Chairman, Pawan Munjal, besides, Stellaris Venture Partners & Matrix Partners India. Other investors including Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder, TaxiForSure), Rajesh Yabaji (Founder, Blackbuck) and Mayank Bidawatka (Founder, Goodbox) also participated in the round.Vogo is a dockless scooter rental company which lets customers rent scooters for short one-way trips at various locations across the city. The app enables users to locate, unlock and pick-up its scooters and bikes at one point, and drop it off at a different point, without the need for a docking station. Every Vogo scooter comes with an OTP based IoT sensor, that allows customers to access the key without the need for any human intervention, and start their ride seamlessly. The company currently present in Bangalore and Hyderabad plans to add over 1000 pickup points across Bangalore and Hyderabad in the coming year.The company claims that the scooter-sharing segment has received an overwhelming response from customers across the globe and underscores a continuing shift in the way the world is travelling and experimenting with a new age mode of commute that’s light on the pocket. Their trips average about 5 km per ride and make for an ideal first and last mile commute in Indian cities like Bengaluru, that are plagued by traffic congestion.