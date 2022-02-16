Volume Too Low On Your iPhone? Here's How To Make iPhone Sound Louder

Apple’s iPhone has several features that came with the latest version of its software. iOS 15 allows users to do many things that weren’t possible on iPhone earlier. Apart from features like Focus Mode and SharePlay, there are other features that Apple’s iOS 15 brings to iPhone users. Among the lesser known features is the ability to boost audio on your iPhone. iOS 15 allows uers to boost the audio output of the iPhone’s speaker.

So if you feel that the audio on your iPhone is rather weak, there is still the Audio Boost feature that allows users to set an equaliser setting that adjusts the speaker’s output according to users’ preference. In this article, we will tell you how to use the audio boost feature on iOS 15 and adjust the audio on your smartphone. Before we begin, it is important to note here that there are several factors that are involved with your iPhone’s audio not sounding adequate. These can either be a physical damage to the speaker as well or dust inside the speaker grille. The audio boost feature will not help with either of these two issues.

How To Boost Your iPhone’s Speaker Output

1. Unlock your iPhone and go to Settings

2. Go To Music > EQ > Late Night

3. Head back to Music settings and turn off Sound Check option

Now you can test the audio on your iPhone by playing some music or watching a video and start playing the media file. You should be able to notice the slightly boosted audio output after this.

Apple’s iOS 15 brought many new features to iPhone users. iOS 15 brings several new features like Focus Mode that automatically filters notifications based on what you’re currently doing. The latest iOS version also brought new features for Apple’s web browser Safari including Tab Groups and a customisable start page.

