Volvo Cars Brings Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Google Maps to Its Next-Gen Infotainment System

Volvo Cars today announced that it is working with Google to embed the voice-controlled Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps and other Google services into its next-generation Sensus infotainment system, based on Google’s Android operating system. Volvo Cars’ intended partnership with Google aims to further enhance the way Volvo customers engage with and interact with their cars. Apps and services developed by Google and Volvo Cars are now embedded in Volvo cars, plus additional apps are available through the Google Play Store that is adapted for Android-based car infotainment systems.Since the next generation of Sensus will run on Android, new apps and software updates will be available in real-time and can be automatically applied. Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Cars said “Soon, Volvo drivers will have direct access to thousands of in-car apps.”The Google Assistant provides a central voice interface for the car that allows drivers to control in-car functions such as air conditioning, and use apps to play music and send messages. Volvo says that this integration contributes to reducing driver distraction. Google Maps will also enable the next generation of Sensus to provide refreshed map and traffic data in real time, keeping drivers informed about upcoming traffic situations and suggesting alternative routes.Today’s announcement builds on the strategic relationship between Volvo Cars and Google, which began in 2017 when Volvo Cars announced the new generation of its infotainment system will be based on Google’s Android platform. The first Android-based system is intended to be launched in a couple of years from now.The company also continues to develop its own apps, software and connected services within the Volvo Car Group. “The Google partnership to be entered into is an important strategic alliance for Volvo Cars,” Henrik Green said. “The Android platform, Google services and Google’s working relationship with app developers in-house and worldwide will help us further improve the Volvo car experience.”