Vu 4K UHD Android TVs Launched in India: Price, Specifications And more

Vu Technologies, a television manufacturing brand established in 2006 has announced the official launch of its Android TV series in India. The company has launched Android 4K UHD LED TV in three screen sizes -- 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch. All the three TVs come with 4K UHD resolution and will be exclusively available online on Flipkart and offline from Vu’s flagship stores starting today, March 16. The launch of the new Tvs assumes great importance since Xiaomi also launched three new Televisions recently with Patchwall UI, which is customized for the Indian market.All the three TVs comes with a Built-in Chromecast feature, which allows users to share smartphone content on the big screen. The Google services like the Google Play Music, Google Play Movies and TV, and YouTube are integrated with the TV models along with online video streaming apps such as Netflix, Hotstar and Alt Balaji. Another feature of the Vu Official Android TV is activity. The activity remote claims to help users to seamlessly search, browse, and select in 88 languages.The three models are equipped with a 4K UHD display supporting resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The smartTVs are powered by quad-core processor with Mali T860 GPU and run 7.0 Naugat operating system. As for connectivity, the Vu Android 4K UHD TVs offer 3 HDMI ports, one USB 3,0 port, one USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an ethernet jack. The TV has 2.5GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and a quad-core processor.