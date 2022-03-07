Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched In India

Vu Televisions is back in the market with a slew of premium QLED smart TVs for consumers in India. The series is called Vu Masterpiece Go which features a QLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The series comes in three different screen sizes, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch.

Vu is targeting the premium end of the market with this series, but even then for a QLED TV, these are priced lower than what you would get from a Samsung or Sony.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Price In India

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV 55-inch is priced at Rs 74,999, while the 65-inch and 75-inch premium models come for Rs 99,999 and 1,79,999 respectively. You can buy the TVs from Amazon and Vu’s own store.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Specification

The new TVs from Vu get a QLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has not mentioned the screen resolution but going by these prices we hope it will be 4K quality. The TV gets a bezel-less display which adds the premium appeal for buyers.

VU has equipped the TV with a 100W sound system and the sub-woofers on the TV itself. The company claims the new TVs are the first to get Spotify out of the box.

All you have to do is click on the remote (probably a dedicated button), and the playlist will pop up on the big screen. Vu has also added a far-field array microphone for voice search. Vu says you can use this feature to control volume, play movies and even change the input enabled on the big screen.

VU has created a market for itself in the smart TV arena over the past few years.

And with more people buying smart TVs than regular TVs nowadays, it is a good chance for the brand to push its case in the premium segment, where features like QLED are not easily available.

