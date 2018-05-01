English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Walt Disney Teams Up With Twitter to Create Live Sport and Entertainment for Social Network

The deals will expand Twitter's streaming video offerings and help Disney and others reach audiences online while traditional television viewing wanes.

Reuters

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Walt Disney Teams Up With Twitter to Create Live Sport and Entertainment for Social Network
A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Walt Disney will create live sports, news and entertainment programming specifically for Twitter social network, a move to attract online viewers and advertising revenue through digital video. Comcast Corp networks including NBC and MSNBC, Viacom’s Comedy Central, MTV and BET, and others also are developing content for the social network, according to a statement on Monday from Twitter announcing more than 30 deals for live and original programming.

Disney's ESPN network plans a Twitter version of its flagship "SportsCenter" TV show with breaking news and analysis, the statement said. Twitter also will live stream ESPN's "Fantasy Focus Live" podcast.



The deals will expand Twitter's streaming video offerings and help Disney and others reach audiences online while traditional television viewing wanes. Video views on Twitter have doubled in the past year, the company said.

Under the agreement, Disney's ABC broadcast network, the Disney Channels, Freeform and the company's movie studio also will produce live programming for Twitter, the statement said.

Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel

Shares of Twitter jumped 4.5 percent to $30.31 after the deal with Disney was announced. Disney shares rose 1.1 percent to $100.33 following the record-setting debut of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Other companies that will provide video for Twitter include Hearst Magazines Digital Media, Will Packer Media and BuzzFeed News, plus sports leagues including Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.

Also Read: WhatsApp Co-founder to Quit in Loss of Privacy Advocate at Facebook

Twitter announced the deals in New York at the Digital Content Newfronts, where companies promote upcoming programming to advertisers.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You