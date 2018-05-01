English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Walt Disney Teams Up With Twitter to Create Live Sport and Entertainment for Social Network
The deals will expand Twitter's streaming video offerings and help Disney and others reach audiences online while traditional television viewing wanes.
A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Walt Disney will create live sports, news and entertainment programming specifically for Twitter social network, a move to attract online viewers and advertising revenue through digital video. Comcast Corp networks including NBC and MSNBC, Viacom’s Comedy Central, MTV and BET, and others also are developing content for the social network, according to a statement on Monday from Twitter announcing more than 30 deals for live and original programming.
Disney's ESPN network plans a Twitter version of its flagship "SportsCenter" TV show with breaking news and analysis, the statement said. Twitter also will live stream ESPN's "Fantasy Focus Live" podcast.
The deals will expand Twitter's streaming video offerings and help Disney and others reach audiences online while traditional television viewing wanes. Video views on Twitter have doubled in the past year, the company said.
Under the agreement, Disney's ABC broadcast network, the Disney Channels, Freeform and the company's movie studio also will produce live programming for Twitter, the statement said.
Shares of Twitter jumped 4.5 percent to $30.31 after the deal with Disney was announced. Disney shares rose 1.1 percent to $100.33 following the record-setting debut of "Avengers: Infinity War."
Other companies that will provide video for Twitter include Hearst Magazines Digital Media, Will Packer Media and BuzzFeed News, plus sports leagues including Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.
Twitter announced the deals in New York at the Digital Content Newfronts, where companies promote upcoming programming to advertisers.
Shares of Twitter jumped 4.5 percent to $30.31 after the deal with Disney was announced. Disney shares rose 1.1 percent to $100.33 following the record-setting debut of "Avengers: Infinity War."
Other companies that will provide video for Twitter include Hearst Magazines Digital Media, Will Packer Media and BuzzFeed News, plus sports leagues including Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.
Twitter announced the deals in New York at the Digital Content Newfronts, where companies promote upcoming programming to advertisers.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
