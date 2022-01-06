WandaVision, Loki and More: 10 Most Downloaded Films, Shows on Torrent in 2021

“WandaVision" and the Scarlet Witch character, aka Wanda Maxim, have clearly piqued the interest of internet users, topping the list of most pirated shows in 2021, according to the TorrentFreak website. This top 10 clearly reflects the domination of series from the Marvel universe, of which “WandaVision" is a part. In second place is “Loki," the Marvel series about Thor’s brother, while “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" finishes in fourth.

ALSO READ: Popcorn Time, Once A Popular Destination for Pirated Movies, Shuts Down

Freshly launched on the Disney+ streaming platform, “Hawkeye," a series about the archer Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, comes in fifth place. Finally, the animated series “What If…?," which reimagines alternative scenarios based on the Marvel universe, follows in sixth. In all, five series relating to the Marvel Cinematic Universe make it into this top 10 of most pirated shows of 2021, all hosted on Disney+.

Netflix has two series in the ranking, with “The Witcher" in third and “Arcane" in ninth. Although only released on November 19, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, “Wheel of Time" reaches 10th place. Still, it should be noted that TorrentFreak’s ranking is based only on individual episodes. As such, the site says that season packs, meaning seasons compressed into a single file, are underrepresented. It goes on to explain that this criterion “disadvantages series that are released in one go." The site adds that based on “rough calculations," Netflix series “La Casa de Papel" (also known as “Money Heist") could have reached fifth place, while “Squid Game" would certainly have made the top 10.

Top 10 most downloaded shows on BitTorrent in 2021

WandaVision (Disney+) Loki (Disney+) The Witcher (Netflix) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) Hawkeye (Disney+) What If…? (Disney+) Foundation (Apple TV+) Rick and Morty (Adult Swim/Hulu/HBO Max) Arcane (Netflix) Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.