Wanderlust in Times of COVID-19? These VR Tours are Just What You Need

  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
We are all stuck at home, keeping ourselves in quarantine as India remains in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In times like these, it is likely that you will terribly miss all those times that you spent trekking up a hill, surfing crystal clear waves, or simply unwinding at a luxury resort. You may even rue all those times when you had to cancel a trip due to your work schedule, and think fondly about that impromptu Goa plan that, for once, actually worked out. If wanderlust is hitting you strong in these times of COVID-19, you're not alone. However, if your travel pangs are too harsh, here are some of the best online tours that you can take, in virtual reality. Even if you do not have a VR headset around, don't worry, for the trips can also be enjoyed through 360-degree videos, which you can interact with and move around in. Despite not being able to travel in person, these VR tours are possibly the best way to ease your wanderlust pangs in these crisis times.

The Taj Mahal

VirtualTourism_Modified2

The Louvre

VirtualTourism_Modified3

National Museum of Natural History, Washington DC

VirtualTourism_Modified4

The Colosseum

VirtualTourism_Modified5

Yosemite National Park

VirtualTourism_Modified6

Hawaiian volcanoes

VirtualTourism_Modified7

Great Wall of China

VirtualTourism_Modified8

Stonehenge

VirtualTourism_Modified9

The Pyramids

VirtualTourism_Modified10

Angkor Wat

VirtualTourism_Modified11

