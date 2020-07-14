Want 1Gbps Internet From SpaceX Starlink Satellites? Sign Up For The Beta Test With Your Address

SpaceX is now inviting new users and those who have already registered their interest in the Starlink satellites and the internet services they will provide, to share their address and service location details as well. This comes as the company prepares to roll out the beta tests for the Starlink low-earth orbit (LEO) internet service later this summer. In an updated email sent to those who have already signed up, Starlink says that a private beta starts later this summer followed by a wider public beta test. The Elon Musk-owned aerospace company intends to provide high speed internet connectivity from the Starlink constellation of satellites. It is expected that there will be gigabit speeds on offer, which for the rest of us means up to 1Gbps internet speeds, with the fairly low latency of up to 25ms. Starlink plans to offer these internet services for around $80 per month, which is priced at par if not lower than similar speed broadband plans in most countries, including India.

You can head to the Starlink website to “get updates on Starlink news and service availability in your area”. Here, you can sign up with your email ID and service address. Starlink says they target to launch the internet services across the US and Canada this year itself, and a near-global footprint at least covering populated areas, by the end of next year. Each Starlink satellite weighs about 250kg, which is significantly lighter than even the smallest hatchback car out there, and each satellite has 4 powerful phased array antennas.

One of the most recent additions to Starlink’s constellation happened on June 13, when 58 new Starlink satellites were launched into space. That means there are now 540 Starlink satellites in orbit. It is planned that the Starlink constellation will have a total of 12,000 LEO satellites. Late last month, SpaceX wrote to the US FCC for permission for 30,000 satellites as part of the Gen2 System. Starlink pushed back the launch of as many as 57 more satellites a couple of days ago for additional rocket checks.

“More than 85% of this system will operate at very low altitudes below 400 km, using eight total orbital altitudes ranging from 328 km to 614 km. Just as large deployments of new densified 5G networks are helping those in more urban environments, the densified satellite constellation SpaceX proposes will substantially increase capacity and drive up the number of consumers even in rural and remote areas with access to truly robust broadband,” the company said in the application.

“The Starlink team is now accepting addresses (instead of just zip codes) at starlink.com, which will improve our ability to provide location specific updates as our network develops,” reads the email. If you do sign up for the beta tests, you will be provided with an antenna, which measures just 0.48 meters in diameter, which will link with the nearest StarLink satellite and provide internet connectivity for your home or office. The wait may just be worth it.