Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Want a Realme Smart TV? It May Launch as Soon as MWC 2020

Tweets from Realme's CMO has also raised the possibility of a Realme laptop, which isn't surprising since the brand goes even more aggressively against Xiaomi.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Want a Realme Smart TV? It May Launch as Soon as MWC 2020
Tweets from Realme's CMO has also raised the possibility of a Realme laptop, which isn't surprising since the brand goes even more aggressively against Xiaomi.

Realme is working on its own smart TV, and the same may be launched as early as the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The brand is proactively attempting to take on brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi, and in a bid to do so, is looking to expand its portfolio of products to include wearable devices, audio gear and even televisions. With Xiaomi gaining considerable popularity with its Mi TVs, and OnePlus also making considerable noise with its own televisions, a Realme TV will be an interesting proposition, particularly in value driven markets such as India.

Responding to a fan query regarding the Realme Smart TV on Twitter, Francis Wang, CMO of Realme Mobiles, replied that interested users, fans and industry watchers will soon see a market announcement regarding the product. When another user posted if there is a possibility of Realme making laptops as well, Wang responded by saying that if the TV goes well, "laptop is something worth a try." This would certainly be within interest, since its prime rival, Xiaomi, also has a thriving laptop range under the Mi Notebook and Redmibook portfolios, and is in fact expected to unveil its first Redmibook in India within the coming weeks.

As for smartwatch and fitness bands, as asked by a third user, Wang replied, "That comes even faster". In fact, Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company, had already confirmed that they will soon launch a fitness band, during the launch of the Realme 5i. Realme is expected to face competition from the likes of Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and OnePlus, who are all notable names now in the Indian television space.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram