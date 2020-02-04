Want a Realme Smart TV? It May Launch as Soon as MWC 2020 This Month

Realme is working on its own smart TV, and the same may be launched as early as the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The brand is proactively attempting to take on brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi, and in a bid to do so, is looking to expand its portfolio of products to include wearable devices, audio gear and even televisions. With Xiaomi gaining considerable popularity with its Mi TVs, and OnePlus also making considerable noise with its own televisions, a Realme TV will be an interesting proposition, particularly in value driven markets such as India.

Responding to a fan query regarding the Realme Smart TV on Twitter, Francis Wang, CMO of Realme Mobiles, replied that interested users, fans and industry watchers will soon see a market announcement regarding the product. When another user posted if there is a possibility of Realme making laptops as well, Wang responded by saying that if the TV goes well, "laptop is something worth a try." This would certainly be within interest, since its prime rival, Xiaomi, also has a thriving laptop range under the Mi Notebook and Redmibook portfolios, and is in fact expected to unveil its first Redmibook in India within the coming weeks.

U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) February 1, 2020

As for smartwatch and fitness bands, as asked by a third user, Wang replied, "That comes even faster". In fact, Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company, had already confirmed that they will soon launch a fitness band, during the launch of the Realme 5i. Realme is expected to face competition from the likes of Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and OnePlus, who are all notable names now in the Indian television space.

