Want a Sony Soundbar for Your TV? You Can Now Get One at Under Rs 15,000

Sony India on Wednesday launched its entry level soundbar HT-S20R with Dolby Audio in the country for Rs 14,990. The device will be available starting February 7. According to the company, the soundbar is especially designed and tuned for India to combine dramatic, high-quality sound with exceptional 400W power output based on the research conducted by its engineers and feedback from consumers for a country-specific model.

"The HT-S20R delivers 400W power output with 160mm driver unit of subwoofer to create the theatre like immersive audio experience," the company said in a statement. Setting up the HT-S20R is very easy and can be done in seconds. The users need to plug it in, position the external subwoofer, wire up the rear speakers and they are ready to go. On top of movies and TV, you will also be able to easily play music through the HT-S20R, the company added.

India appears to have an interesting market for affordable soundbars. With large screen, high resolution televisions going mainstream thanks to the likes of Xiaomi, India's urban, metropolitan population is increasingly looking at lifestyle products and gizmos such as soundbars to spice up their home entertainment arsenal. While Sony soundbars have typically always been considered to be premium, its latest foray with the S20R can be quite interesting, in terms of market dynamics.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if Sony manages to persuade people to part with Rs 15,000 for a soundbar. While Sony guarantees the advantage of multiple products fused in one with the soundbar, the price point still remains a premium one in India, while still being lesser than Sony's previous entry point for premium home audio gear in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.