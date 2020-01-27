Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera

The much-awaited dark mode for WhatsApp can now be used by anyone who is using the WhatsApp beta for Android. And now, if you are a fan of the WhatsApp Web add-on too, you can get the dark mode there as well. According to the good folks over at WABetaInfo, users who want to use dark mode on their desktop version of WhatsApp need to download an extension named Stylus. This is available for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera web browsers. Once this is installed, the WhatsApp Web window will appear in Dark Mode. In order to enable this, you need to follow these steps: Open the web browser on your Windows or Mac computing device -> Install Stylus extension -> Download the WhatsApp Dark Mode needs to be downloaded. One can download the same from here. Once the style is installed, the user can open or refresh the WhatsApp Web tab and use it in dark mode.

However, it must be noted that this feature has not been rolled out by WhatsApp officially as of now and there is no information as to when can the same be expected. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging app had released the feature for Android users only, who are on the beta testing version. If you cannot wait, download the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.20.13 since the Dark Mode option is only available in this particular version. To enable it on an Android smartphone, follow these steps: Open WhatsApp -> Go to WhatsApp settings -> Choose the chat option -> Go to Display Settings -> In the themes section, there will be three options Light, Dark and Battery Saver -> Select Dark, after which the interface of your WhatsApp will appear in dark mode.

