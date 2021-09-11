Want Disney+ Hotstar Free With Reliance Jio Prepaid? Here Is A List Of All Packs

The bundling of OTT subscriptions along with prepaid and postpaid mobile plans is now very much the norm. These genuinely add value to what you are paying for your mobile subscription and also give you the access to content for streaming movies and TV shows on OTT streaming platforms. One such bundling is done by Reliance Jio, which is offering the Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499 with prepaid mobile recharge packs for Reliance Jio users. Reliance Jio prepaid competes with Airtel and Vi prepaid, to name a few, who also offer OTT plan bundling with prepaid recharge packs. This is the complete list of Reliance Jio prepaid packs that include the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

The Rs 499 Jio prepaid recharge has a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB data per day. At this time, this recharge option also bundles 6GB bonus 4G data. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription comes alongside the bundled JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud as well.

The Rs 666 prepaid recharge plan has a validity of 56 days along with 2GB data per day. You also get unlimited voice calls, both local and national. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription comes alongside the bundled JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud as well.

The Rs 888 prepaid recharge option for Jio prepaid users has an even longer validity of 84 days and offers 2GB data per day. There is also a bonus 5GB of 4G data added on. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription comes alongside the bundled JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud as well.

The highest spec Rs 2599 plan for Reliance Jio prepaid users offers the annual validity, that is 365 days, and offers 2GB data per day through the validity period. There is also 10GB bonus 4G data with this pack. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription comes alongside the bundled JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud as well.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

