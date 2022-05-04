Want Free Netflix Subscription? Here's How to Activate It Through Airtel Postpaid Family Plans

After slashing the subscription fee of its plans by 18-60 per cent last year, streaming service Netflix has come up with new offers. The new offer will largely benefit Airtel users who subscribe to its postpaid plans or are planning to do so.

Netflix is offering its basic and standard subscription bundled with the Airtel Postpaid Family Plan. The bundled postpaid plans are priced at Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 and customers can avail of the benefit by upgrading to these new plans.

Upon buying the Airtel Infinity Family Plan 1199, which is priced at Rs 1,199, customers will get access to Netflix‘s basic plan. This also comes with two free family add-on connections. Besides access to Netflix, the plan gives you unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and 150 GB data per month.

https://www.airtel.in/mobile/terms-conditions/postpaidThe Infinity Family Plan 1599, meanwhile, comes at a price of Rs 1,599 and gives you access to Netflix Standard Plan. Here, the users will get three free family add-on connections. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and 250 GB of data per month.

In addition to Netflix, both the plans also come with 6-month subscription of Amazon Prime, 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost, Shaw academy lifetime access and Wynk premium as well.

To avail of the benefits of the Netflix subscription bundled with Airtel postpaid plan, just follow the steps below.

Step 1 - First upgrade to any of the two family postpaid plans through Airtel’s website or Airtel Thanks application.

Step 2 - Now, open the Airtel Thanks app and click on ‘Discover Airtel Thanks Benefit’ on top of the page.

Step 3 - Scroll down to the “Enjoy your rewards" section and locate Netflix.

Step 4 - Click on claim below the Netflix icon and enter details to access the complimentary plan.

Step 5 - The benefits are given under Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards and the steps to activate them remain the same for both family postpaid plans.

