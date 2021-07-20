Nothing will be releasing the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds later this month and the company has put up the first 100 pairs of these earbuds for auction. The bidding is now Live exclusively on the StockX platform, and this closes tomorrow, July 21. Nothing says that the the top 100 bids will win the ear (1) at their respective Bid price and each unit will be engraved with a number from 1-100 in order of their final sale price. At the time of writing this, there are bids placed between $15 and $850. The global pricing of Nothing’s wireless earbuds is $99. The Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India and they will be a Flipkart exclusive when they launch later this month.

Made up your mind to enter the bidding process for a special engraved unit of the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds from the first 100 that are manufactured? This is what you need to do. Create an account on StockX or log in to existing account > Check existing bids already made > Place a bid on the DropX product page. Nothing and DropX say that the auction closes on Wednesday, 21 July at 1:59PM BST. They really are playing up the potential audio capabilities of the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. “The ultra-lightweight earbuds combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience you need to see and hear to believe,” reads the product description on the bids page.

Nothing has already confirmed the price tag of the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds for India. It will be priced at Rs 5,999 and will be a Flipkart exclusive. The pricing will be in line with the £99 global price point, and the India availability will be in line with when the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds go on sale globally post the launch later this month. Nothing has an exclusive tie-up with shopping website Flipkart and will be available from the outset with No Cost EMI and fast delivery options. Further details about the wireless earbuds are expected to be announced around the launch later this month.

“India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch,” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, had said at the time of price confirmation. At this price point, the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds will have tough competition, including the likes of the OnePlus Buds and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, to name a few.

