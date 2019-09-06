Want Reliance JioFiber? Here is How You Can Book a New Connection For Your Home

The Reliance JioFiber home broadband service bundled have commercially rolled out, with all the tariff plans and pricing details now available for customers to choose from. First announced at the 42nd Annual General Meeting last month, Reliance has launched as many as 6 tariff plans for JioFiber starting at Rs 699 per month, along with bundles and additional services with the annual payment options.

The tariff plans start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. Jio says that the JioFiber broadband services are now available in as many as 1,600 cities across India. The speed, depending on which plan you select, will range between 100Mbps and 1Gbps. At present, Jio is offering 6 tariff options for users to choose from. If you choose to subscribe to the annual plans, you will get a free Jio Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000) and the Jio 4K set top box (Rs 6,400 otherwise) for cable TV connections as part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer. Depending on which annual plan you choose, you could also be eligible for a 24-inch HD TV, a 32-inch HD TV or a 43-inch 4K TV.

In case you are interested in the JioFiber, here is how you can get the service:

-Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

-Register for JioFiber services

-If JioFiber is available in your area, our service representatives will get in touch with you

-For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services

-Please download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app

-On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services

The expected arrival of the JioFiber broadband services had already ensured that rivals including Airtel Broadband, Spectra, ACT broadband and Tata Sky Broadband reconfigured their tariff plans over the past few weeks to become more affordable and also offer more data usage.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

