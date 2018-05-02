English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
Across India, pop-ups will be held across 8 cities in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata & Ahmedabad.
OnePlus 5. Representative Image. (Image: News18)
Following the recent announcement of the OnePlus 6, the premium smartphone maker has announced pop-up events across 8 Indian cities, between 21-22 May. Fans will be able to experience and purchase the flagship OnePlus 6 at these pop-up stores over two days, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Across the globe, pop-ups will be held in New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing.
On May 21, the OnePlus 6 is racing across the world, as the highly anticipated exclusive OnePlus pop-ups are set to open globally in India, US, China, and Europe. Ahead of general open sales, pop-up attendees will be the first ones in the world to be able to buy the new OnePlus 6.
"Since the OnePlus 2, we've held pop-ups for our new product launches in cities around the world, with hundreds of people turning up every time at each of them" said OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. "It's incredible to experience the passion and the excitement of our community during pop-ups, it's a real celebration. I am very thankful for all of their support and the motivation they bring to us."
OnePlus says that there will be limited stocks of the OnePlus 6. In addition, OnePlus will also be giving out goodies to the community members purchasing the phone from the pop-up stores.
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also read: WhatsApp 'Group Video Calling' Feature Confirmed by Facebook in Its F8 Conference
In India, the OnePlus 6 pop-ups will take place between 3:30PM-8PM on 21st May, and between 11AM-7PM on 22nd May at the following venues:
• Mumbai-High Street Phoenix
• Pune-Phoenix MarketCity
• Chennai-The Forum Vijaya
• Hyderabad-The Forum Sujana
• Delhi-DLF Place Saket
• Kolkata-South City Mall
• Ahmedabad-Gulmohar Park Mall
• Bangalore-OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road
OnePlus 6 will be launched in India on May 17, 2018, at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai. The entry vouchers to attend the launch event will be available via oneplus official website from 10:00 IST on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The OnePlus Community at the event will be the first ones to try out the OnePlus 6 at the experience zone at the launch venue. In addition, OnePlus claims that all fans who attend the launch event will get a gift hamper full of super add-ons and exclusive Marvel Avengers merchandise.
OnePlus 6 comes equipped with the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new flagship has been confirmed to offer a bezel-less screen with an iPhone X-like notch display at the top.
