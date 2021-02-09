Want To Buy A New Phone Or Laptop On Amazon? American Express Cards Get You 5% Instant Discount

American Express credit card users can take advantage of an offer that gets you an instant discount of 5% on purchases from Amazon.in as well as No Cost EMI. The offer is now Live and runs through till February 10. The way this works is that you get an instant discount of 5% on all Amazon.in purchases, up to a maximum of Rs 1,500. The minimum transaction to be eligible for the offer of 5% discount has to be Rs 12,000. The purchase that you make which is eligible for the discount is converted into a No Cost EMI and you can choose between 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months as the tenure for the purchase. As an American Express credit card user, you’ll be able to avail this bundle just once in the offer period.

The No Cost EMI and instant discount offer can be availed for transactions made via the Amazon mobile app or via the Amazon.in website, on a desktop or mobile. The credit cards that are eligible for this offer are the American Express Smart Earn credit card, Amazon American Express credit card, American Express Air India credit card, American Express Gold credit card, American Express MakeMyTrip credit card, American Express PAYBACK credit card, American Express Platinum Reserve credit card, American Express Platinum Travel credit card, American Express Rewards credit card and Jet Airways American Express Platinum credit card. This offer is not available on American Express charge cards.

On every product page, the bank offer will be listed for eligible products. “Get 5% up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions,” it reads. In case a product does not have this listed under Bank Offers, that means it’s not part of the offer. For instance, the offer isn't listed for the Apple iPhone 12 Mini to the OnePlus 8T 5G but is available if you are buying a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and these are just an illustrative example. Mind you, this offer is not applicable for bill payments or prepaid mobile recharges done on Amazon Pay, or for Amazon Pay balance reloads, Amazon gift cards and select smartphone purchases.