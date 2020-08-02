Want To Buy A New Samsung Galaxy Phone? You Will Get A Demo At Your Home Before You Decide

Samsung has announced a rather cool new initiative for customers in India, wherein the company will provide a demo of the Samsung Galaxy phones to potential customers, in the comfort of their home. It is called the ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service and this covers all Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables that the company currently sells in India. This is designed to help customers experience and buy smartphones, tablets and wearables without having to step out of their homes as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to make the rounds. Samsung is roping in the services of offline stores for the 'Experience Samsung at Home’ service.

Samsung has a new Experience Samsung at Home’ service portal where you can share your contact details. A Samsung Exclusive Store nearest to your location will contact you within 24 hours to understand what Galaxy phones, tablets or wearables you are considering, and confirm an appointment time at your home. Samsung sales all their Experience Consultants (SEC) are trained to follow the proper safety and sterilization guidelines in line with the COVID prevention regulations. You can select the products after the demo, and they will be delivered to your home. “We have taken a number of measures to ensure consumer safety as social distancing is important to fight this pandemic. ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ is yet another initiative to create new shopper journeys as it will aid physical distancing by leveraging our deep retail presence in India,” says Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

Samsung believes that the 'Experience Samsung at Home' service will enable consumers to explore and purchase the products online and get deliveries offline from their neighborhood Samsung Exclusive Stores. "Our new initiatives are also helping our offline retailers and have resulted in a sharp recovery in our smartphone business post lockdown," says Singh.

The ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service remains unavailable in Red zones or containment zones for COVID, as classified by local authorities from time to time. Samsung also clarifies that for any purchases that you make, the payment must be made directly to the Samsung Exclusive Store which is providing the demo and the product for purchase, and a variety of payment options will be available.