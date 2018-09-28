Want to Buy an iPhone XS And iPhone XS Max? Here Are All The Deals on Airtel, Jio And Flipkart

Apple's recently launched iPhones- the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are all set to go on sale in India starting today while the more affordable iPhone XR will be available later on October 26. The launch phase of the Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max will take place across 12 Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 MRP and Rs 109,900 MRP, respectively. These latest generations of the Apple iPhones Series comprise of feature-packed premium high-end smartphones. The new iPhones are currently up for pre-orders on different platforms like Airtel, Reliance Jio, Flipkart and is how you can avail one for yourself.The iPhone XS is available on the Reliance Jio (jio.com) online store, and the prices of the iPhone XS start at Rs99,900 for the 64GB variant, while the 256GB variant costs Rs1,14,900 and the top of the line 512GB version is priced at Rs1,34,900. All variants of the iPhone XS are available in Space Grey, Silver and the new Gold color options. While delivery estimates may vary according to your location, for the most part deliveries will be made within 3 to 5 days after the phones go on sale today.The Indian consumer can pick up a pre-ordered iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from Airtel stores in about 25 cities from today. The customers who wish to pre-book the device from Airtel Store can avail 5% cashback on EMI transaction using the Axis bank or Citibank credit card. Customers who wish to make the complete payment will get 5X reward points from Airtel. There is also a 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions—these are available in the 12 month and 24 month duration options. These offers are available on Axis Bank and Citibank credit cards.Flipkart has listed all the Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max variants on the website. Flipkart is offering 5% cashback on EMI transactions for HDFC, RBL, and Axis Bank credit cards. The new iPhones can also be purchased by getting your old smartphones exchanged on Flipkart. There’s also a 10 percent instant cash discount on MasterCard for ‘First Online Payment’. No Cost EMI options on the iPhone XS begin at just Rs. 16,650 per month, and for the iPhone XS Max at Rs. 18,317 per month.In terms of specifications, the iPhone XS comes with a 5.8-inch screen, while the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch screen. The phones are powered by Apple's own A12 Bionic processor. Both the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max come with a dual camera set up on the back, which includes a primary sensor of 12MP with f/1.8 wide angle lens and secondary sensor of 12MP with 2X zoom lens that has an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the iPhones include a 7MP with f/2.2 lens. The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max runs on iOS 12.