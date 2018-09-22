Want to Buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max? Understanding Jio And Airtel Preorder Offers

The newest Apple iPhones, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are arriving in India later this month, and surely a lot of potential buyers are recounting their pennies to ensure they have accumulated the exact wealth required to buy these beauties. If you aren’t exactly enthusiastic about waiting a few days for getting your hands on a new iPhone, you can now preorder the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max from the Reliance Jio and Airtel online stores and their respective smartphone apps.The iPhone XS, with its 5.8-inch OLED display, the new A12 Bionic chip, faster Face ID and even better cameras, to name a few, is following through on the new direction that the iPhone lineup set off on last year with the iPhone X.The larger iPhone XS Max, with its 6.5-inch Super Retina Display, is the largest screen ever in an iPhone. This also runs the latest A12 Bionic chip and takes advantage of a new image signal processor for even better camera performance, among other significant improvements and features with the iOS 12 operating system.The two iPhones are the first iPhones to offer the dual-SIM feature, which allows you to install one physical SIM card and one eSIM. The latter is a remotely activated by the cellular operator, without the need for a SIM card. Jio says they will offer the eSIM feature for both Jio prepaid and postpaid users. In an official statement, the company also adds that, “Currently Jio is the only service provider in the country to offer eSIM activation for prepaid users.”The iPhone XS is available on the Reliance Jio (jio.com) online store, and the prices of the iPhone XS start at Rs99,900 for the 64GB variant, while the 256GB variant costs Rs1,14,900 and the top of the line 512GB version is priced at Rs1,34,900. All variants of the iPhone XS are available in Space Grey, Silver and the new Gold color options. Jio says that the pre-orders will be dispatched on priority and shipped post launch of the product, and that shipping time may vary from location to location. For quite a few pincode addresses we checked with, the delivery estimates suggested that the “device can be delivered at home in 3-5 business days post product launch”.On the Airtel store, the iPhone XS is priced at Rs99,900 (64GB), Rs1,14,900 (256GB) and Rs1,34,900 (512GB). There seem to be a limited number of devices up for pre-order, it seems. At one point of time, there were only 5 units of the 512GB variant of the iPhone XS in Gold colour were remaining and only 2 units of the Silver colour were left—though there were no such messages to hurry up for any other storage variants or colour options. Airtel offers the option to pick-up the iPhone you pre-order from an Airtel store on day of launch itself—28 September, post 6pm. There is also a 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions—these are available in the 12 month and 24 month duration options. These offers are available on Axis Bank and Citibank credit cards.The iPhone XS Max is available on the Reliance Jio store priced at Rs1,09,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs1,24,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs1,44,900 for the 512GB variant. All three storage options can be pre-ordered in Space Grey, the new Gold as well as Silver colour options. For the iPhone XS Max as well, Jio says that the pre-orders will be dispatched on priority and shipped post launch of the product, and that shipping time may vary from location to location. For quite a few pincode addressed we checked with, the delivery estimates for the iPhone XS Max, just like the iPhone XS, suggested that the “device can be delivered at home in 3-5 business days post product launch” for most pincodes.Airtel is also offering the iPhone XS Max at Rs1,09,900 (64GB), Rs1,24,900 (256GB) and Rs1,44,900 (512GB). We noticed that for the Silver and Gold colour options for the 512GB variant, there was the “restocking soon” message. Like the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max can also be picked up from an Airtel store on the day of the launch on 28 September. There is also a 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions—these are available in the 12 month and 24 month duration options. These offers are available on Axis Bank and Citibank credit cards.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)