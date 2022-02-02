Want to Change Instagram Email Address? Follow These Steps

Along with the profile picture, bio, and various other information, you can also change your email Id on your Instagram account, whenever you want. Remember when you first created your Instagram account? Among all the other details – the media-sharing site asked for your email ID. Now, due to any reason, if your mentioned email ID is not functioning, or you want to use another email id for your Instagram account, the platform provides you with an option to change it. Yes, along with the profile picture, bio, and various other information, you can also change your email Id whenever you want.

Change Instagram Email Address on Instagram Via Desktop:

You can open the Instagram website on Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook, to change your email address.

Step 1: On the web browser, launch the Instagram site. Now, Sign in to your account.

Step 2: After signing in, at the top-right corner of your account, there is a profile icon. Click on it.

Step 3: From the drop down, Click on Profile.

Step 4: When the profile opens, next to your username, there is a tab reading “Edit Profile.” Click on it.

Step 5: Scroll down the “Edit Profile” page, and you will be able to spot the “Email” field. Click on it and enter the new email address you want to use in your account. Now press “Submit.”

Step 6: You will receive a link in the email from Instagram, verify your new email address by clicking on this link. Open your email’s inbox, access the email from Instagram, and tap on - “Confirm Email Address" link in the email.

Now, if you want to change the email address on your mobile, here are the steps you should follow.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone. Tap on your profile icon placed on the bottom bar of the app.

Step 2: On the profile page, click on the tab reading – “Edit Profile"

Step 3: At the bottom of the “Edit Profile” screen, click on “Personal Information Settings."

Step 4: Now from the options available, click on E-mail Address.

Step 5: A “Change Email" screen will open on your screen. Enter the new email address you want to use with your Instagram account. Once it is done, tap the checkmark icon on the top-right corner.

Step 6: You will see a “Check Your Email” notification on your screen. Tap “OK.”

Step 7: Instagram will send an email to your new email address for verification. Next, open your email’s inbox, access Instagram’s email, and click on - “Confirm Email Address” link in the email.

There you go, now your new email address is the primary email address for your Instagram account.

