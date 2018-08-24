English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You

The training map will be a real chance for amateurs and pros alike to improve upon their game.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
PUBG has announced a new training map which will be rolled out by next month. (Image: PUBG Corporation / Bluehole, Inc.)
In order to fix issues including slow performance and cheating within the game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is now adding a training mode within the game. The new mode will allow players to sharpen their game skills, be it improving upon the parachute landings, shooting or anything else.

In a recent tweet, the company announced the new training mode which will put together 5 to 20 players in a two-square-kilometre map. Within the map, players will be able to find a firing range with both stationary as well as moving targets. In addition, the map will have dedicated areas for practising close-quarter combat and melee attacks. Vehicle tracks, stunt ramps and equipment tables with all the items found in the full battle royale mode will also be offered within the map.

The training map will be introduced to PUBG in the next one month and by the time there might be alterations to the mentioned features of the training map.



| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
