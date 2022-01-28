Want To Get Most Out Of Your Android Phone? Here's How To Do It By Changing Few Settings

Despite all android devices being powered by the same operating system, not each feature can be found on every android device. Sometimes, some features are hardware-dependent while some are customised, added or removed by the phone manufacturers. However, there are still plenty of features that android devices do share with each other and by using many such features, which require changing a few settings, you can make the most of your android device.

Find Device

Find Device is one of the most important features to always keep enabled on your smartphone. By enabling it you can make sure that if your device is lost or stolen, it can remotely be triggered to lock, wipe data or even sound alarms. This can be very helpful if your device has sensitive data, or if you are trying to find your lost smartphone. If your device is disconnected and turned off, this feature can tell you the last seen location of your android device. To enable this feature, go to your Settings app and search for “Find Device," select it from the results and enable it.

Dark Mode

Dark Mode is one of the best recent developments in android devices. While a Material You theme system is already here, Dark Mode not only makes it easy for you to keep looking at your screen for long durations but also consumes less battery. During the day, easy on the battery, during the night, easy on the eyes, is how some apps like to call it. You can find the toggle for dark mode if it supports your device in your quick settings accessible from the notifications panel, or in your Settings app. Note that some devices might call it night mode.

Automatic Brightness

Most likely your android device has a light sensor that can be used to adjust the screen brightness depending upon the ambient light available. Keeping it turned off can help you save your battery. Make sure you bring the brightness slider to below 50% after you have turned it off. You can find this among your quick settings in the notification panel or near the brightness slider in the notification panel.

Battery Optimisation

Unless an app delivers time-sensitive important information like your WhatsApp messages or emails or does something critical, it does not need to always be running in the background. More so if you care about your device’s battery health. To access this setting, go to your Settings app and search for battery optimisation. Select the battery optimization option from the results and the next screen will take you to a list of apps that are either battery optimised or not. You can select an app and change its optimisation settings. Optimising an app means closing it when it is not running some critical process. However, if some useful app you need automatically gets killed off, you can also turn off battery optimisation for it from the same menu.

Do Not Disturb

Just like the name says, the feature lets you stop your smartphone from disturbing you when you really need to focus or rest. However, you can still make sure important people or apps reach you if you wish by making exceptions. The feature can be accessed in the settings app. On many devices, you can also time Do Not Disturb mode which can help you get better sleep.

