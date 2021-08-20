Want To Remove Meet Tab in Gmail On Your Android Phone Or iPhone? Here Is How To Do It

Google has made Google Chat, the instant messaging and meeting platform that was limited to Google Workspace users, now available to all Google users alongside integrating Google Meet alongside it. Individuals with a Google account can create an online meeting or join in an existing meeting on Google Meet. The time limit of these online meetings is 60 minutes per meeting with up to 100 participants. However, businesses, schools, and other organizations can also avail of advanced features. These include meetings with up to 250 internal or external participants and live streaming to up to 100,000 viewers. The Google Meet offers a series of free features, including live captioning during meetings, adjustable layouts, and screen settings, and video and audio preview screens.

Google Meet has also made its way onto the Gmail app for Android phones as well as the Apple iPhone, with a new tab on the app home screen labeled Meet. It not only takes space on your phone screen while you are just going through emails but is also a bit distracting. If you use Meet regularly for office meetings or classes, you may not mind its presence on your screen. However, if you don’t use it often and are wanting to get rid of the extra tab then here is how you can do it. The steps are for Gmail app, irrespective of the fact you use Android or iOS.

Step 1 – On the upper left corner of the app there are three lines, click on them.

Step 2 – From the drop-down, tap on settings.

Step 3 - Select the Gmail account for which you want to change the ‘Meet’ tab

Step 4 – In the “Meet” category, kindly uncheck the “Show the Meet tab for video calling.”

And that’s it, now when you will go through your emails, no tab will take up space or push you to use a particular videoconferencing app. You can use any video conferencing app from Zoom to Skype or can even use Meet but without any constant reminders, but from a separate app.

