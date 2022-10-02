Want To Use 5G On Your Smartphone? Here’s How It Will Work For Jio, Airtel And Vi Users

5G has launched in India on Saturday and Airtel 5G service has started its service in 8 top cities, with others to follow suit in the coming days.

Most buyers are getting a 5G phone these days, and millions already own one. So, if you are in any of the supported top 8 metro cities where 5G has launched, we are sure that you would want to experience all the excitement around 5G and its claimed data speeds.

Just having a 5G phone is not going to give you the service, at least for now. And those of you using either a Jio, Airtel or a Vodafone Idea (Vi) network will have to follow these steps to get 5G service running on their compatible phone.

How To Use 5G On Your Smartphone

– Firstly, check with your operator if 5G is available in your area. You can reach out to the customer care of Jio, Airtel or Vi to get the details

– If the operator has 5G in your area, then make sure your phone has support for the 5G bands that are offered by Jio, Airtel or Vi.

– Now, go to the Settings of your 5G smartphone, then click on the Mobile Network option

– You will have to select the operator for which you want to enable 5G connectivity

– Click on either SIM 1 or SIM 2 and scroll down to get the

Preferred network type

option

– Now enable the option

5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto)

so that your smartphone can automatically detect the 5G network operational in your area and make it the default data connectivity option on your phone.

– You might have to update the software on your phone, so check the settings to see if there is any update with 5G-related features.

– Now restart your phone and 5G will start working if it is available in your circle/area.

As you might be aware, 5G is expected to give 10-times faster data speeds than 4G, which means you might need more data bandwidth to make the best of the 5G service. Telcos have mostly talked about making 5G pricier than what you are paying for the 4G plans. The telcos will be updating their plans in the coming days, so we suggest you keep an eye out for that.

