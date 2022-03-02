War In Ukraine: Amid Backlash Against Russia, Antivirus Maker Kaspersky Takes A Neutral Stand

At a time when Russia is facing massive backlash across the world over its invasion of Ukraine, Russian antivirus and cybersecurity company Kaspersky is trying to take a neutral approach. According to a statement to Vice, Kaspersky said that as a technology and cybersecurity company, it is not in a position to comment or speculate on geopolitical developments outside of its area or expertise. The company, which is one of the most popular Russian companies, has been a leader in the antivirus and cybersecurity space since a while. Kaspersky antivirus is also one of the most popular antivirus product in the world.

In a statement, Kaspersky’s founder Eugene Kaspersky said that the company “welcomes the start of negotiations to resolve the current situation in Ukraine and hope that they will lead to a cessation of hostilities and a compromise. We believe that peaceful dialogue is the only possible instrument for resolving conflicts. War isn’t good for anyone," Kaspersky said in a tweet. He further said that “like the rest of the world, we are also in shock regarding the recent events. The main thing we can do in this situation is provide uninterrupted functioning of our products and services globally."

Like the rest of the world, we are in shock regarding the recent events. The main thing we can do in this situation is provide uninterrupted functioning of our products and services globally.— Eugene Kaspersky (@e_kaspersky) March 1, 2022

An earlier statement from the company to Vice said, “Kaspersky is focused on its mission to build a safer world. For 25 years, the company delivers deep threat intelligence and security expertise that is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. Kaspersky’s business operations remain stable. The company guarantees the fulfillment of its obligations to partners and customers—including product delivery and support and financial transaction continuity. The global management team is monitoring the situation carefully and is ready to act very quickly if needed."

The statements from Kaspersky reflect the company’s neutral stand in the ongoing conflict. This, many reports have suggested as implicitly siding with the Russian forces.

