The Ukraine invasion by Russian forces has angered communities across the world this week. And the technology industry has equally shared its concern with its ongoing situation.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook is the latest personality to talk on the matter, and express his feelings.

Sharing the message via Twitter, he said that Apple is “doing all we can for our teams there.” He added that Apple will be supporting local humanitarian efforts.”

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

Apple does not have retail stores in Ukraine, but reports suggest the company has resellers in the region that entertains buyers with iPhone, iPad and Macs.

On the other side, Apple’s business continues in Russia, which has angered millions, asking the company to cut its ties if it really means to help the country in its battle against Russia.

To make matters more complicated, Apple even opened its corporate office in Moscow earlier this year. So, even as Cook shares his feelings on social media, it is business as usual for Apple in Russia.

The war situation in Ukraine has activated different corners of the technology sector. The likes of Meta and Twitter have opened up channels to help people in the country to share information. Having said that, Twitter was found to have removed a few accounts sharing the visuals from ground zero, which the company later said, “was done by mistake.”

The volatile scenario has also wreaked the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin and Ethereum value falling to its lowest in a long time.

And the markets have also responded in the same fashion this week, spiralling the global economy to new lows.

