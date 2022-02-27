War in Ukraine: How Elon Musk-Backed Starlink Internet Will Help Ukrainians Amid War With Russia

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his other venture, Starlink’s services, are now activated in Ukraine amid war with Russia. The development comes almost a day after Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation requested the American businessman to start services in the country to provide relief to many affected Ukrainians. Starlink has been in the works for quite some time, and its services are slowly expanding to multiple nations. It essentially offers internet services directly via Starlink satellites orbiting around the Earth. In case you’re wondering how this service would help war-struck Ukraine, here’s what you need to know.

What is Happening Between Russia and Ukraine?

For those unaware, Russia started invading Ukraine last week as the Vladamir Putin-run government does not want its neighbour and ex-Soviet member to join the intergovernmental military alliance NATO. Joining NATO is essentially seen as joining hands with the US, the Soviet’s cold war rival, until its break up in 1991.

Due to the invasion in the South-eastern borders of Ukraine, many services have been hit in the area, leading to an almost humanitarian crisis. The current war between the two countries is not only fought in terms of arms and ammunition, but Ukraine alleges its internet services are severely affected. In a nutshell, many government websites, social media channels, and online communication have been compromised in the war-struck country.

How Will Starlink Help Ukraine Amid War With Russia?

Ukraine’s vice PM had asked Musk to start services in Ukraine to provide relief to its citizens. In a tweet, the minister said, “While you [Elon Musk] try to colonise Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand".

Musk, without taking too much time, replied within a day, “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route".

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Musk-backed Starlink essentially aims to offer internet services to everyone on the planet with a slightly different approach. Instead of providing services via the traditional wired connection, his venture wants to provide internet via Starlink satellites orbiting around the Earth. Theoretically, these satellites will provide unhindered connections to any part of the world, where getting a wired connection may seem almost impossible. The company picked up pace last year and the project surpassed 1,000 satellites delivered into orbit. Currently, it has over 2,000 satellites in space and plans to have as many as 42,000 satellites in future.

Its website reads, “Users can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations".

A Reuters report recently highlighted that internet connectivity is affected by the Russian invasion, and trackers such as NetBlocks have noticed disruptions in the south-eastern borders of Ukraine. The report notes that connectivity to Ukraine’s main Internet service provider, GigaTrans, dropped to below 20 percent of normal levels. However, services are being restored in some parts, but it could be a matter of time before it disappears.

Hence, Musk’s internet service would at least help citizens stay connected with their close ones in this war situation with Russia.

What Are Other Tech Giants Doing to Help Ukraine

Not just Musk’s backed Starlink, major tech giants have also announced aid to Ukraine amid war with Russia.

Google’s sister brand YouTube has barred Russian state-owned media outlet RT and channels from receiving ad money. Facebook had also taken a similar decision last week.

Other tech companies like Apple has also promised relief. Its CEO Tim Cook recently tweeted, “I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace".

