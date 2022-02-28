War In Ukraine: How Russia's Google Maps Rival Yandex Can Help Users

Google started this week by disabling Google Maps live traffic service in Ukraine as per Reuters reports on Monday. Google said the decision was made to protect people in Ukraine who continue to face issues because of the ongoing tussle with Russia.

But even then, its sudden unavailability is likely going to make people switch to another service available for live traffic updates. It’s called Yandex Maps, which comes from Yandex, also known as the Google of Russia.

The platform has many services, including search and Maps for navigation purposes. Yandex Maps originates from Russia, but its services are available for countries like Belarus, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Ukraine as well. You get a detailed Maps layout, live traffic feature and satellite view.

How To Use Yandex Maps On Smartphone

Anybody wanting to use Yandex Maps have to sign in with their Yandex (Google-like) account. Many have talked about its limitations, especially compared to a giant like Google Maps which delivers detailed satellite mode for navigation.

Signing up with your account means the data is synced and you have a history for the places you travel. Along with details about live traffic in your area.

What You Get With Yandex Maps

Yandex claims to have over 20 million users per month on the platform, out of which 11.5 million users are in Russia itself. Yandex Maps is available on Android and iOS mobile devices. In fact, Yandex Maps got Android Auto feature for users in Russia last year, making a compelling case for users to make the switch.

It also has street view panorama mode, and gives users the option to edit the maps with new data and right details of a particular area.

Again, these features are limited to a few countries like Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, and Turkey among others.

