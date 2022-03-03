War In Ukraine: Request To Shut Down Russian Websites Rejected By ICANN

Ukraine’s request to shut down websites from Russia has been rejected by the non-profit organisation called Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers or ICANN on Thursday. The war-stricken country had written to the body, asking them to shut down servers originating from Russia.

The chief at ICANN clearly explained that a request of this nature is not going to be accepted, as it could set a dangerous precedent for the future of the global internet landscape.

In its letter to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Ukraine, quoted by the Hindu Business Line, Goran Marby, President and CEO, ICANN said, “Agreed policies do not provide for ICANN to take unilateral action to disconnect these domains as you request. You can understand why such a system cannot operate based on requests from one territory or country concerning internal operations within another territory or country. Such a change in the process would have devastating and permanent effects on the trust and utility of this global system.”

Goran definitely makes a strong case, advocating for the harsh but practical decision made by ICANN. Internet is an open ecosystem that has been conceived to benefit the whole world. Ukraine’s request to disrupt the internet services and servers in Russia comes against the backdrop of the invasion and mass destruction caused by the Russian army.

But the internet cannot be blocked or stopped on an individual case basis. Because if ICANN relents and does shut down access to Russian servers, it could be used as an example by countries in the future, who are seeking similar sanctions.

The textbook role of ICANN in the system is to ensure the security, stability and interoperability of the Internet through creating fair policies. And while you might argue that war should be categorised as an exception in these policies, it would be wise to view this situation from a larger point of view.

The internet is already at a phase where you have a division between the West and nations like China, building its own walled internet ecosystem.

ICANN wants to keep all channels open, and this decision is a sign of its neutrality to the cause.

