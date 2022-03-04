Reports coming in on Friday suggest Russia has blocked access to platforms like Facebook, Twitter and BBC and even the App Stores.

The development was shared by Mathieu von Rohr, the journalist at DepSpeigel via this tweet on Friday.

Russia blocks Twitter, Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle, App Stores— Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) March 3, 2022

Replying to his tweet, people have talked about Russia blocking major social media platforms, looking to disrupt the flow of information from Ukraine and other parts of the world.

Also Read: Wordle Clones Have Invaded Apple App Store, Don’t Get Fooled By Them

The action seems like a direct rebuttal to Ukraine requesting companies to stop services coming from Russia to prevent further escalation of the ongoing war. As you might recall, Facebook and YouTube have already restricted access to platforms like RT and Sputnik that are controlled by the Russian state.

Banning Facebook, Twitter and the App Stores feels like a direct attack on the companies originating from the United States. Adding BBC to the list means similar action against the UK as well.

Advertisement

Also Read: War In Ukraine: Request To Shut Down Russian Websites Rejected By ICANN

After all, Russia has been hit with multiple sanctions from the US Government as well as the European Union (EU) in the past few days. Ukraine even asked Apple to stop selling its products in Russia, which the company eventually did in the aftermath of the backlash from people on the internet. Similarly, FIFA and UEFA have removed the Russian national team and other football clubs from the FIFA 22 video game.

The Ukrainian Ministry also approached ICANN earlier this week, asking them to shut down Russian websites and servers. But reports suggest ICANN has rejected the request based on the grounds of fair policies.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

Digital payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay have also faced disruptions in the past few days, hampering financial transactions for people in Russia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.