War In Ukraine: Vice PM Urges Tim Cook To Stop Selling Apple Products In Russia

Ukraine, the country that is currently battling an invasion from its powerful neighbour Russia, has urged iPhone maker Apple to block sale of all its products and services to Russia. This comes as the latest amid the massive backlash Russia is facing globally over its move to launch a military operaion in Ukraine. In a Tweet, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has said that he has contacted Apple CEO Tim Cook, requesting him to block sales of all of Apple’s products and services in Russia. In his tweet, Fedorov has also posted the letter he has written to Cook, which shows the vice PM saying that the country needs Apple’s support in order to fight the enemy.

“I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple’s CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24," Federov said in his tweet. The open letter posted alongside the Tweet also shows that the vice PM of Ukraine is urging Cook to “stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking the App Store in the country.

Advertisement

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

ALSO READ: War In Ukraine: Apple CEO Shares His Concerns, Offers Support For Local Humanitarian Efforts

Federov, who is also the minister of Digital Transformation in Ukraine, said in his letter that in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, rockets launches, and missiles. “I appeal to you and I am sure you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe, and finally, the entire domestic world from bloody authoritarian aggression," the letter said. Apple or Tim Cook have not responded to the letter publicly.

As part of the backlash against Russia for using military force against Ukraine, the United States has imposed a set of sanctions on Russia under which US company’s including Apple, Google, and other tech giants cannot provide any services to Russian armed forces or the ministry of defence in Russia.

Earlier, Cook took to Twitter to express his concern. Cook, in a tweet on Friday, said that he is deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine, and Apple is doing all it can for its teams there and will support local humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

ALSO READ: War In Ukraine: What Is Wiper Malware That Russia May Be Using For Cyber Attacks On Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.