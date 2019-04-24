English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Warning For WhatsApp Users in UAE Issued: Report
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has warned WhatsApp users not to reply to code verification messages unless it was triggered by them.
Warning For WhatsApp Users in UAE Issued: Report
Loading...
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has warned WhatsApp users not to reply to code verification messages unless it was triggered by them. "Mobile users should not share the verification code that is sent to them by SMS, otherwise, their account will be compromised. Many WhatsApp accounts were hacked this way, and subscribers lost all their details," the TRA said in a statement, according to a report in the Gulf News.
According to reports, hackers have sent out fake messages in English as well as French. One of the messages read: "Code WhatsApp: 592-374. Appuyez sur ce lien pour confirmer votre compte..."
"Mobile users were urged to take precaution before opening attached files and links in messages as they can be harmful and allow hackers to access their account, read their messages and have access to their photos," the report added.
According to reports, hackers have sent out fake messages in English as well as French. One of the messages read: "Code WhatsApp: 592-374. Appuyez sur ce lien pour confirmer votre compte..."
"Mobile users were urged to take precaution before opening attached files and links in messages as they can be harmful and allow hackers to access their account, read their messages and have access to their photos," the report added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to Launch Alongside Redmi 7 Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications More
- World Cup Redux: Tendulkar Announces Himself on World Stage
- Game of Thrones: Jaime Lannister Actor Thinks Arya Stark Will Sit on Iron Throne, Here's Why
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results