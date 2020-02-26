WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important

If you are a Google Chrome user, you might not want to take this lightly. Your preferred web browser has a critical vulnerability that should ideally be patched right away. This has been fixed in the latest Google Chrome update version 80.0.3987.122 which is now available as a stable channel download for all Windows, macOS and Linux users. The urgency to update your web browser on your PC or Mac is because one particular vulnerability among the bunch that the latest Google Chrome update patches actually exists in the wild, which means hackers have already exploited it before Google tracked it down and patched it.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” says Google in the release notes for the latest patch. Clearly it is serious. Reports suggest that this zero day exploit is a Type Confusion vulnerability that exploits the JavaScript and can be used to deliberately cause errors in the web browser which hackers can use to run unrestricted code on the computing device.

To update your Chrome web browser on your PC or macOS or Linux device, open the Chrome web browser -> About Google Chrome and allow the update to download and install. Incidentally, there have already been three zero day vulnerabilities reported in Chrome this year, and we aren’t even two months into 2020. For a web browser that is perhaps the most popular route for accessing the internet for millions of users around the world, this surely is rather serious.

