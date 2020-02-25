Warren Buffet Has Finally Upgraded to an Apple iPhone 11 From a $20 Samsung Flip Phone

If you are a billionaire, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and an Apple investor, which phone would you be using? Even if it is an old phone, one would assume it’ll still be an Apple iPhone or probably one of the better phones from the Android ecosystem. Warren Buffet, who is all of the things mentioned at the start of the article, has done no such thing. Instead, he had been using a Samsung U320 Haven flip phone all these years and has finally switched to an Apple iPhone 11.

“My flip phone is permanently gone,” Buffett told CNBC’s Becky Quick during a “Squawk Box” interview. It is reported that Apple is Berkshire Hathaway’s third largest business. However, Buffet admits that he still uses the new iPhone 11 only for making and receiving voice calls. “You’re looking at an 89-year-old guy who’s barely beginning to get with it,” Buffett said, and added that he doesn’t use “all its facilities like most people” and that “I use it as a phone.” However, this isn’t the first time Buffet has used an Apple device. He has used an iPad in the past, to keep tabs on stock prices. He admits that Apple CEO Tim Cook had gifted him iPhones over the years in the hope that he would switch. Cook had also earlier said that he would fly to Omaha, Nebraska to help Buffet set up his new iPhone.

Berkshire owns more than 245 million shares of Apple, the value for which is estimated to be around $72 billion, according to a December filing with the US government. The Samsung U320 Haven flip phone was launched in 2010, with a price tag of around $20 at the time. It has a 2.2-inch colour display, weighed just 99 grams, the phonebook capacity was 500 contacts and did SMS as well as MMS messaging—a far cry from the power and versatility that modern day smartphones offer, such as the new iPhone 11.

