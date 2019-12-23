Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Was The Poco Global Head Hinting at The Poco F2 Launch in a Now Deleted Tweet?
The Poco F2 will apparently have a notch-less display, and will have a pop-up selfie camera.
Poco fans can rejoice. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone or Poco global head has hinted that the Poco F1’s successor will arrive sometime next year. In a tweet which has now been deleted, Pocophone Global head, Alvin Tse had claimed that “You will hear more from POCO in 2020.” The brand, which was unveiled by Xiaomi in the year 2018, had launched its debut phone, Poco F1 in August 2018. As of now, specs of the apparent successor of Poco F1 are not known. It is expected that the next phone, whenever it is launched, will be called Poco F2.
Even though it has been a while since the Poco F1 was launched, fans are genuinely awaiting the successor. Incidentally, we have seen leaks of case renders of the upcoming phone, since the beginning of 2019. If any of those are an indication towards the future, the Poco F2 will apparently have a notch-less display, and will have a pop-up selfie camera. It is will apparently have an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup at the back. The 2018 Poco F1 smartphone was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 System on a chip along with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Poco F1 is retailing at around Rs 19,999 at the time of writing this.
