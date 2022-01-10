Happy Birthday iPhone! Watch Steve Jobs Unveiled The First iPhone 15 Years Ago

iPhones are easily the most popular smartphone series in the world today, with over 1 billion users worldwide. The company launched the iPhone 13 models in September 2021, but the beginning was marked by the first iPhone in January 9 2007. And guess what, it’s been 15 years since the first iPhone (Gen 1) was unveiled by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at the MacWorld event in 2007. The iPhone, from the start, was a big hit, as Jobs famously said, “An iPod, a phone and internet communicator." The debut of the iPhone almost marked the change in the shift of technology, especially in a world dominated by physical keypad-operated BlackBerry phones. Coincidentally, BlackBerry recently ended support for all BlackBerry OS smartphones earlier this month.

There are many podcasts, books, and documentaries that talk about the behind-the-scenes of the first iPhone. For instance, the original model was said to carry a plastic screen; however, Jobs, who is known for his stickler for accuracy and attention to detail, decided to go for a glass screen at the last minute. Months before the official release, the iPhone started using toughened glass from Corning. Today, Corning is a leading glass manufacturer, and many smartphones use its toughed Gorilla glasses.

For tech enthusiasts, it is always special to watch the original keynote by Jobs in 2007 - the beginning of a new era for the company itself. Not only did the iPhone mark the beginning of a new smartphone revolution, but it also marked the end of the company’s most successful iPod music player. Here are some notable quotes on the iPhone by Jobs in 2007. You can watch the full video below:

“In 1984, we introduced the Macintosh. It didn’t just change Apple. It changed the whole computer industry."

“In 2001, we introduced the first iPod, and it didn’t just change the way we listened to music. It changed the entire music industry. Well, today we’re introducing three revolutionary products of this class."

“These are not separate devices. This is one device. And we are calling it iPhone."

“iPhone is a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone."

Lauding the mark of the beginning of the iPhone, 15 years ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also replied to a tweet saying, “Mind-blowing that over 80 percent of humans have a smartphone" The first-generation iPhone featured a silver brushed aluminium finish and 4GB of storage. It had a single rear camera at the back and 15 apps like Contacts, Camera, Voice Memos, Stocks, Google Maps, Weather, Settings, and more. Interestingly, the original iPhone didn’t let users copy or paste. Users also couldn’t record videos with the original iPhone.

It debuted with the starting price tag of $499 (roughly Rs 20,00 in 2007). With adjusted inflation, it would’ve been priced at approx Rs 37,000 in 2022. The phone was released in the US on June 29, and Apple sold its millionth iPhone on September 10, 2007 - 74 days after the original launch.

