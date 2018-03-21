Watch: Apple Uses RD Burman's Song in Latest iPhone X Ad

The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It's for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don't get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you've got a moment... #iPhoneX https://t.co/SkPGORMM1K — Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 17, 2018

Pete Cannon shared Apple's latest advertisement on social media, which depicts the Apple's flagship phone - iPhone X’s face-recognition system. Cannon wrote 'The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It's for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don't get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you've got a moment... #iPhoneX.'Though the music credit of the song goes to Pete Cannon, for his song Bang Bang, but the song has a music track from the known Hindi track Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe from The Burning Train, a multi-starrer featuring Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Vinod Mehra, Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Neetu Singh and Danny Denzongpa. Cannon did not mention anything about the track in the tweet so many people on social media informed him that the music was actually composed by the legendary Indian composer RD Burman and the tune is from his composition.Cannon is not the first to use a Hindi soundtrack. Previously, director Spike Lee had borrowed AR Rahman's iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se to be used in the opening credits of his film, Inside Man (2006).