English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: Apple Uses RD Burman's Song in Latest iPhone X Ad

The music credit of the song goes to Pete Cannon, for his song Bang Bang, but the song has a music track from the known Hindi track Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe from The Burning Train.

Md. Waquar Haider | News18 Techwaquarhaider2

Updated:March 21, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Apple Uses RD Burman's Song in Latest iPhone X Ad
Watch: Apple Uses RD Burman's Song in Latest iPhone X Ad (image: YouTube)
Pete Cannon shared Apple's latest advertisement on social media, which depicts the Apple's flagship phone - iPhone X’s face-recognition system. Cannon wrote 'The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It's for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don't get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you've got a moment... #iPhoneX.'






Though the music credit of the song goes to Pete Cannon, for his song Bang Bang, but the song has a music track from the known Hindi track Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe from The Burning Train, a multi-starrer featuring Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Vinod Mehra, Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Neetu Singh and Danny Denzongpa. Cannon did not mention anything about the track in the tweet so many people on social media informed him that the music was actually composed by the legendary Indian composer RD Burman and the tune is from his composition.







Cannon is not the first to use a Hindi soundtrack. Previously, director Spike Lee had borrowed AR Rahman's iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se to be used in the opening credits of his film, Inside Man (2006).

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?



Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You