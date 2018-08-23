English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station played the historic 2-on-2 tennis match.
US Open Space Tennis Match. (Image: Twitter/ US Open)
A recent Tennis match caught the attention of those even remotely interested in Tennis, or in the lives of astronauts for that matter. The reason being the match was the very first of its kind as it was the first-ever Tennis match played in Space. An equally unique line-up for the game included NASA astronaut Drew Feustel and crewmates Ricky Arnold, Serena Auñón-Chancellor (both of NASA) and Alexander Gerst (of the European Space Agency).
The one-of-a-kind Tennis match was shown through 3D projection mapping on the Unisphere, a metal globe structure in Flushing Meadows Park, New York on the night of August 21. This was also the first time that the Unisphere was used as a mantle for video projection. The match aired between 6 am and 7 am on the US Open's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.
The Tennis match in space was an attempt by the United States Tennis Association and Feustel to inspire young tennis players as well as space enthusiasts as per reports. The report also mentions that the NASA astronaut has expressed his hopes for the historic match back when he had arrived at the space station. "Maybe we'll get to play some tennis in space" he had said at a NASA briefing earlier this year.
You can watch the memorable space-tennis match in here:
From 🚀 to 🌎 @nasa’s @Astro_Feustel & @delpotrojuan #TMinusNetGeneration https://t.co/w8jvGLiOCk— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2018
