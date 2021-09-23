WATCH: Comedian's Dig on Engineers Day Strikes a Cord With All the Architects

Why do we celebrate Engineer’s Day? Now, we all know that the day is marked to celebrate the achievements of great engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary on September 15. But what exactly do you feel for engineers on this day? Are you thankful or something else? Comedian ‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha, who is famous for his satire content, asked this question in one of her recent uploads and Netizens weren’t even ready for this pertinent question. Shraddha, who has been an engineer herself, posted a video titled ‘ Do you even know engineers?’ where she shared a hilarious take on all the judgements and societal pressure that an engineer has to go through.

The video starts off with Shraddha asking as to why do even celebrate this day. Or what exactly should we feel on this day? Like on Doctor’s Day we are thankful to doctors for saving lives, on Teacher’s Day we are thankful to teachers for enlightening us but what’s the feeling on Engineer’s Day?

Check out the video here:

The clip struck a chord with all the engineers out there and went viral in no time. Since being shared online on September 15, the clip so far has received nearly 15 lakh views along with several comments from Instagram users. While some found Shraddha’s rant too relatable, others were blown away by her ability to keep the audience engaged for over four minutes. A user wrote, “In the time of reels and Tik Toks to engage an audience for more than 5 mins in a monologue is commendable. Such great writing and execution. Great stuff really. You are destined for something big."

Another user suggested that everything Shraddha said in the video was right from the bottom of her heart. “She is telling everything from bottom of her heart because she is herself an engineer," wrote a user in her reactions.

What’s your reaction to the video?

