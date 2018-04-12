English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

[Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets

Two weeks later, and the "Fortnite" Guided Missile has become a long-distance transport.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 12, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
[Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
Fortnite Rocket Launcher. (Image: Fortnite)
A "Fortnite: Battle Royale" player recorded his successful airborne tour of the game's island map using a guided rocket weapon introduced towards the end of March. Across numerous action games, rocket jumps or grenade jumps have long been used to propel players to great, sometimes game-breaking heights. This new twist on the trope turns rockets into personal airborne transports.

The March 28 update to "Fortnite: Battle Royale" introduced a powerful guided missile to the popular console, computer, and mobile phone game. "Skilled players can take advantage of its range and manoeuvrability to get around cover and land the final blow on their opponent," developer Epic wrote in the official patch notes.

Two weeks on and players are using guided missiles to sky-surf their way across the last-person-standing's island map, as evidenced by YouTuber NoahJ456 in an April 9 video.

Crossing the "Fortnite" island corner to corner would usually comprise an 11-minute flat-track sprint, not accounting for obstacles, opponents, and elevation differences, of which there are many.

Noah's rocket system sees him jump on a guided missile, turn, fire another, and jump to the new one before the original runs its course, and in doing so he is propelled from one corner to the other in a little over 3 minutes. Watch him travel across the map by hopping on to rockets here:

Watch: FORTNITE - WORLD RECORD ROCKET RIDE (GUIDED ROCKET ACROSS THE WHOLE MAP)


 

Also read: Instagram to Allow Users to Download Their Data

He credited another player by the name of Fickle_Platypus with inspiring the novel system.

Earlier in April, "Fortnite" dropped its invite-only aspect on iOS, opening up to all iOS users. Having stepped onto Apple's app store midway through March, "Fortnite" ditched an invitation system in order to open its doors to all comers. Hence iOS players will now be able to download the app and play immediately, rather than needing to receive an additional invite from a friend or contact.

Watch: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress - Highlights


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You