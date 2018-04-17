English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
Flipkart will make three big announcements today and one of these will be the launch of a new smartphone.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Flipkart's 'BigOnFlipkart' campaign will be coming to light as the e-commerce giant is set to make announcements around it today at 12 noon. Under the campaign, Flipkart is expected to announce an all-new smartphone in an exclusive partnership with a technology firm. In addition, the e-commerce player is also expected to announce a new value-added service for its users. Flipkart will be live-streaming its launch event as well.
On a video posted under the 'BigOnFlipkart' campaign, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy can be seen teasing about two big announcements by the company soon. The video also confirms that one of the announcements will revolve around a smartphone launch. Flipkart is expected to collaborate with an existing smartphone manufacturer for this announcement and may launch its smartphones under Flipkart's own banner.
As for the value-added service that Flipkart is going to announce, it is expected that the company will launch its own smartphone repair and after sales service for the smartphones sold through the platform.
Flipkart also revealed the results of an online poll held by the company about how much importance is given to the announcements. As per the results, 42 percent people voted for the 'smartphone announcement' as the most important while 32 percent and 26 percent voted for 'brand partnership' and the 'value-added service' respectively. This reveals that people have big expectations from Flipkart's upcoming smartphone launch.
You can watch the livestream of the event here.
In addition, Flipkart is also holding a Xiaomi sale on its platform today at 12 noon. Under the sale, Xiaomi products including Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A will be up for grabs.
Flipkart also held a sale recently for all the Apple products under the branding 'Flipkart Apple Week'. During the sale period, Flipkart was offering discounts and cashbacks on Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks as well as Apple Airpods. You can check out all the discounts listed during the sale here.
